Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)
CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,328.10INR
3:56pm IST
1,328.10INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
363,858
Avg. Vol
627,078
627,078
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65
Rs666.65
About
Century Textiles and Industries Limited is engaged in the business of textiles, rayon, cement, and pulp and paper. The Company's segments include Textiles, which includes yarn, cloth and denim cloth, viscose filament yarn and tire yarn; Pulp and Paper, which includes pulp, writing and printing paper, tissue paper and multilayer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs143,847.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|111.70
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Grasim Industries says no proposal considered by board regarding merger with Century Textiles
* Says clarifies on news item regarding merger with Century Textiles
BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries approves sale of Century Yarn, Century Denim textile units
* Says approved sale of company's Century Yarn and Century Denim units of textile segment at Satrati
BRIEF-India's Century Textile and Industries June qtr profit surges
* June quarter net profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 64.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Century Textile and Industries posts March-qtr profit
May 12 India's Century Textile And Industries Ltd