Edition:
India

Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,328.10INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
Avg. Vol
627,078
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65

Chart for

About

Century Textiles and Industries Limited is engaged in the business of textiles, rayon, cement, and pulp and paper. The Company's segments include Textiles, which includes yarn, cloth and denim cloth, viscose filament yarn and tire yarn; Pulp and Paper, which includes pulp, writing and printing paper, tissue paper and multilayer... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs143,847.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 111.70
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about CNTY.NS

BRIEF-Grasim Industries says no proposal considered by board regarding merger with Century Textiles

* Says clarifies on news item regarding merger with Century Textiles

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries approves sale of Century Yarn, Century Denim textile units

* Says approved sale of company's Century Yarn and Century Denim units of textile segment at Satrati

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Century Textile and Industries June qtr profit surges

* June quarter net profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 64.6 million rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs

* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Century Textile and Industries posts March-qtr profit

May 12 India's Century Textile And Industries Ltd

12 May 2017
» More CNTY.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates