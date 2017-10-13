India raises $1.5 bln in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re MUMBAI The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years.

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India raises $1.5 bln in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re MUMBAI, Oct 13 The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years.

Indian reinsurer GIC Re's $1.75 bln IPO fully subscribed MUMBAI, Oct 13 The initial public offering of General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, was fully subscribed on the last day of the offer, exchange data showed on Friday.

BRIEF-Coal India signs MoA for National Coal Wage Agreement-X ​ * Signs Memorandum Of Agreement for National Coal Wage Agreement-X on Oct 10 for a period of 5 years ​

India seeks to raise up to $1.7 billion from state-run reinsurer GIC Re's IPO MUMBAI State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India's (GIC Re) initial public offering of shares next week seeks to raise as much 113.7 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in what will be India's second-biggest IPO.

India seeks to raise up to $1.7 billion from state-run reinsurer GIC Re's IPO MUMBAI State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India's (GIC Re) initial public offering of shares next week seeks to raise as much 113.7 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in what will be India's second-biggest IPO.

India seeks to raise up to $1.7 billion from state-run reinsurer GIC Re's IPO MUMBAI State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India's (GIC Re) initial public offering of shares next week seeks to raise as much 113.7 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in what will be India's second-biggest IPO.

UPDATE 1-India seeks to raise up to $1.7 bln from state-run reinsurer GIC Re's IPO * GIC Re IPO India's biggest since Coal India's 2010 sale (Adds IPO issue details)

BRIEF-Coal India Sept production at 38.77 mln tonnes versus target of 38.32 mln tonnes * Sept offtake 43.58 million tonnes versus target of 42.34 million tonnes