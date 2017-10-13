Edition:
Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

COAL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

290.45INR
2:51pm IST
Rs4.25 (+1.48%)
Rs286.20
Rs285.00
Rs291.00
Rs285.00
372,934
507,934
Rs337.30
Rs234.00

Coal India Limited (CIL) is an India-based holding company. The Company is a coal mining company, which is engaged in the production and sale of coal. The Company offers products, including Coking Coal, Semi Coking Coal, Non-Coking Coal, Washed and Beneficiated Coal, Middlings, Rejects, Coal Fines/Coke Fines, and Tar/Heavy... (more)

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,717,590.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,207.41
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 7.19

India raises $1.5 bln in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re

MUMBAI The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years.

13 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India raises $1.5 bln in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re

MUMBAI, Oct 13 The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years.

13 Oct 2017

Indian reinsurer GIC Re's $1.75 bln IPO fully subscribed

MUMBAI, Oct 13 The initial public offering of General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, was fully subscribed on the last day of the offer, exchange data showed on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Coal India signs MoA for National Coal Wage Agreement-X ​

* Signs Memorandum Of Agreement for National Coal Wage Agreement-X on Oct 10 for a period of 5 years ​

10 Oct 2017

India seeks to raise up to $1.7 billion from state-run reinsurer GIC Re's IPO

MUMBAI State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India's (GIC Re) initial public offering of shares next week seeks to raise as much 113.7 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in what will be India's second-biggest IPO.

04 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-India seeks to raise up to $1.7 bln from state-run reinsurer GIC Re's IPO

* GIC Re IPO India's biggest since Coal India's 2010 sale (Adds IPO issue details)

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Coal India Sept production at 38.77 mln tonnes versus target of 38.32 mln tonnes

* Sept offtake 43.58 million tonnes versus target of 42.34 million tonnes

03 Oct 2017

Coal India looking to buy metal mines abroad

NEW DELHI Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, has held internal talks to discuss buying metal mines abroad amid faltering revenues and rising employee costs, potentially signaling a strategy shift to cut reliance on the fossil fuel.

29 Sep 2017
