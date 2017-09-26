Cobham PLC (COB.L)
COB.L on London Stock Exchange
140.40GBp
2:39pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.70 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
141.10
Open
141.80
Day's High
141.80
Day's Low
140.10
Volume
242,703
Avg. Vol
6,968,219
52-wk High
153.03
52-wk Low
89.07
About
Cobham plc is a technology and services provider in commercial and defense and security markets. It operates in four segments. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides equipment and solutions to enable connectivity across a range of environments in aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless and mobile... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role
LONDON, Sept 26 British defence supplier Cobham on Tuesday named Paul Kahn, the former Airbus UK boss, as president of its communications and connectivity sector.
FTSE climbs to one-week high as BoE stays put; strong earnings help
MILAN, Aug 3 UK blue chips rose to a one-week high on Thursday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold, hitting the pound and lifting export-oriented stocks accordingly.
UPDATE 1-Cobham may sell wireless units in next stage of turnaround
* H1 sales beat expectations, shares rise 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, shares)
Cobham says reviewing wireless unit as first-half profit falls
LONDON, Aug 3 Cobham, the struggling British aerospace and defence electronics company, said on Thursday it was reviewing the future of its wireless business, which accounts for 10 percent of revenue, in the next stage of its turnaround plan.