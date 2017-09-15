BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs * Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs on private placement basis

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas * Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Coffee Day Overseas with Coffee Day Enterprises Source text - http://bit.ly/2xQqzNw Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software * Says Coffee Day Trading agreed to divest entire 6.5 million shares in its associate Global Edge Software Source text - http://bit.ly/2wB3DnJ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD * Says unit Coffee Day Global Ltd bought wholly owned unit ONS Ventures SDN.BHD in Malaysia

BRIEF-India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct * June quarter consol profit 268.3 million rupees versus profit of 177.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says Way2wealth Securities divests 95 pct stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors * Says step down unit Way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd divests 95 percent stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors Source text: [Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that , step-down subsidiary of the Company "Way2wealth Securities Private Limited" has divested 47,499 [95.00 %] shares in its subsidiary Way2wealth Reality Advisors Private Limited.] Further company coverage: