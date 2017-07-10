Edition:
Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS)

COKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

267.70INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs270.60
Open
Rs271.10
Day's High
Rs272.20
Day's Low
Rs266.25
Volume
257,418
Avg. Vol
295,526
52-wk High
Rs305.60
52-wk Low
Rs157.60

Cox & Kings Limited is a diversified, multinational enterprise focused on the travel sector. The Company's principal products/services include Tours and Travels. The Company operates in approximately 25 countries across four business verticals. The Company offers various principal services, which include Destination Management,

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs49,138.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 176.56
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.36

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10

Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Aqua Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India

* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cox & Kings approves demerger of foreign exchange division

* Says approved demerger of foreign exchange division into a separate financial services co Source text:http://bit.ly/2qx2cB2 Further company coverage:

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group

* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group

03 May 2017
