Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)

COM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

4.45ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+3.49%)
Prev Close
$4.30
Open
$4.30
Day's High
$4.45
Day's Low
$4.26
Volume
7,573,780
Avg. Vol
3,282,556
52-wk High
$4.54
52-wk Low
$2.51

Chart for

About

Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (SCP) is an Argentina-based company active, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in three business areas: Oil and Petroleum products, Entertainment and Other activities. The Oil and Petroleum products area comprises the activities related to the refinery, storage and transportation of oil,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,310.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,719.09
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates