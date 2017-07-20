BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago * Commercial International Bank reports record second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.55 billion and net income of EGP 1.83 billion

BRIEF-Egypt's CIB shareholders approve capital increase * Shareholders apporve issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 14.52 billion from EGP 11.62 billion through bonus shares issue

BRIEF-Egypt's CIB sells additional 9.99 pct stake in CI Capital * Updates on partial stake sale in CI Capital Holding, transfers 9.99 percent of CI Capital Holding shares for EGP 101.4 million

Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct CAIRO, June 20 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, will seek approval to issue bonus shares to increase its capital by 25 percent at its next general assembly meeting, the bank said in a statement published in local newspapers on Tuesday.

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar recovers as minister reassures on crisis; Emaar, DSI buoy Dubai DUBAI, June 12 Qatar's stock market rebounded on Monday from sharp falls last week after the finance minister said the economy was essentially operating as normal despite the region's diplomatic crisis, while property-related shares buoyed the United Arab Emirates.

BRIEF-Egypt's CIB gets c.bank nod for Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking * Central Bank of Egypt approves appointment of Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking sector Source: (http://bit.ly/2qStGS1) Further company coverage: )

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil * Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift

UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 13.7 pct of CI Capital stake CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.

Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 10 pct of CI Capital -CI Capital CEO CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.