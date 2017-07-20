Edition:
Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)

COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

78.00EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.94 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
£77.06
Open
£77.02
Day's High
£78.10
Day's Low
£76.55
Volume
1,298,955
Avg. Vol
1,017,246
52-wk High
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19

Chart for

About

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (CIB) is a commercial bank. The Bank provides retail, corporate and investment banking services in various parts of Egypt through approximately 170 branches and over 20 units. Its segments include Corporate banking, Investment banking, Retail banking and Others. Its Corporate banking... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): £92,328.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,161.80
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about COMI.CA

BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago

* Commercial International Bank reports record second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.55 billion and net income of EGP 1.83 billion

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's CIB shareholders approve capital increase

* Shareholders apporve issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 14.52 billion from EGP 11.62 billion through bonus shares issue

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's CIB sells additional 9.99 pct stake in CI Capital

* Updates on partial stake sale in CI Capital Holding, transfers 9.99 percent of CI Capital Holding shares for EGP 101.4 million

05 Jul 2017

Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct

CAIRO, June 20 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, will seek approval to issue bonus shares to increase its capital by 25 percent at its next general assembly meeting, the bank said in a statement published in local newspapers on Tuesday.

20 Jun 2017

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar recovers as minister reassures on crisis; Emaar, DSI buoy Dubai

DUBAI, June 12 Qatar's stock market rebounded on Monday from sharp falls last week after the finance minister said the economy was essentially operating as normal despite the region's diplomatic crisis, while property-related shares buoyed the United Arab Emirates.

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's CIB gets c.bank nod for Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking

* Central Bank of Egypt approves appointment of Amr El Ganainy as CEO for institutional banking sector Source: (http://bit.ly/2qStGS1) Further company coverage: )

06 Jun 2017

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil

* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift

25 May 2017

UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 13.7 pct of CI Capital stake

CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.

14 May 2017

Egypt's CIB agrees to sell 10 pct of CI Capital -CI Capital CEO

CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.

14 May 2017

BRIEF-Commercial International Bank Egypt Q1 consol profit rises

* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.29 billion year ago

11 May 2017
