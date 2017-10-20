Edition:
Consultatio SA (CON.BA)

CON.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

46.40ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.40 (-4.92%)
Prev Close
$48.80
Open
$49.10
Day's High
$49.50
Day's Low
$46.20
Volume
214,969
Avg. Vol
101,502
52-wk High
$49.50
52-wk Low
$33.00

Chart for

About

Consultatio SA is an Argentina-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company’s activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial Properties, which is involved in the development and rental of office space, mainly located in the Catalinas Plaza, Alem Plaza y Catalinas Norte Towers; Ciudad Pueblo... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): $16,068.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 409.91
Dividend: 0.59
Yield (%): 1.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

