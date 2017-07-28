Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)
CORF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.80INR
3:42pm IST
499.80INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs26.70 (+5.64%)
Rs26.70 (+5.64%)
Prev Close
Rs473.10
Rs473.10
Open
Rs474.00
Rs474.00
Day's High
Rs504.90
Rs504.90
Day's Low
Rs473.55
Rs473.55
Volume
855,155
855,155
Avg. Vol
184,143
184,143
52-wk High
Rs504.90
Rs504.90
52-wk Low
Rs229.00
Rs229.00
About
Coromandel International Limited is engaged in the manufacture and trading of farm inputs consisting of fertilizers, crop protection, specialty nutrients and organic compost. The Company's business divisions include Fertilizers, Specialty Nutrients, Crop Protection and Retail. It offers various products in fertilizer segment,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs134,337.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|292.23
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Coromandel International June-qtr consol net PAT surges
* Consol June quarter net PAT 754.3 million rupees versus profit of 74.9 million rupees
BRIEF-Coromandel International consol March-qtr profit up about 56 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees