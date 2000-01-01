Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)
COSG.L on London Stock Exchange
437.25GBp
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.25 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
436.00
Open
439.50
Day's High
439.50
Day's Low
436.00
Volume
7,228
Avg. Vol
182,684
52-wk High
494.50
52-wk Low
321.00
About
Costain Group PLC is a technology-based engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£462.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|104.79
|Dividend:
|4.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09