Edition:
India

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)

CP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

224.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$224.16
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
345,451
52-wk High
$225.59
52-wk Low
$186.21

Chart for

About

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company's transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): $24,172.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 146.56
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 1.10

Financials

Latest News about CP.TO

BRIEF-Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific

* Says Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division reached tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017
» More CP.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) $102.98 --
CSX Corporation (CSX.OQ) $54.52 --
Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC.N) $132.75 +2.51
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP.N) $112.99 +0.98

Earnings vs. Estimates