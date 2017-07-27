UPDATE 2-Crescent Point posts profit on higher output, oil prices CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.

BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy reports Q2 FFO $0.77 * Crescent point energy - do not anticipate need to change 2017 capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent in 2017

BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy qtrly adjusted earnings from ops $0.07 per share * Crescent point announces strong q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities * Crescent Point Energy-‍has renewed its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020​

UPDATE 1-Crescent Point Energy posts surprise quarterly profit April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.