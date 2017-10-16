Capita PLC (CPI.L)
About
Overall
|0.85
|£3,800.59
|667.35
|11.10
|--
Financials
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|--
|12.92
|14.09
CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite
Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.
UPDATE 2-Capita names former Amec boss as CEO to lead turnaround
Shares rise more than 2 percent
UPDATE 3-Leadership limbo and murky outlook drag down British outsourcer Capita
Capita still looking for a new CEO
UPDATE 2-Capita drops as accounting change cuts 2016 profit by a third
Shares down 3.5 percent after tumbling to 3-month low
Capita sells asset management arm to Link Group for 888 million pounds
Outsourcer Capita said on Friday it would sell its asset management services arm to Australian financial services firm Link Administration Holdings for 888 million pounds ($1.13 billion).
