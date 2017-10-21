CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA (CPRE3.SA)
CPRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
13.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 13.90
R$ 13.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
322,322
322,322
52-wk High
R$ 13.90
R$ 13.90
52-wk Low
R$ 10.90
R$ 10.90
About
CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA, formerly ERSA - Energias Renovaveis SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the generation of renewable energy. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is primarily involved in the operation of small hydropower plants, biomass power plants and wind farms. As of February 28, 2012, it operated 34 small... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 6,719.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|503.35
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
UPDATE 1-Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, according to documents seen by Reuters.
Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.