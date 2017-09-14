Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)
CPX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
25.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.18 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
$25.23
Open
$25.33
Day's High
$25.44
Day's Low
$25.22
Volume
161,410
Avg. Vol
213,658
52-wk High
$26.51
52-wk Low
$19.90
About
Capital Power Corporation is a North American power producing company. The Company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a range of energy sources. The Company is engaged in the operation of electrical generation facilities within Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,601.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|105.02
|Dividend:
|0.42
|Yield (%):
|6.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING
* CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING
BRIEF-Capital Power announces $125 mln offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares
* Capital power announces $125 million offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares
BRIEF-Piteco ready to enter MTA, primary institutional investors enter in its share capital
* SAID ON TUESDAY IT REACHED THE REQUIREMENT TO ENTER THE MAIN MTA MARKET BY EXPANDING THE PUBLIC FLOAT TO 27.41% WITH THE ENTRY INTO THE CO'S CAPITAL OF ITALIAN AND FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS