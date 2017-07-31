Edition:
India

Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)

CRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

334.90INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.70 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs332.20
Open
Rs330.05
Day's High
Rs342.40
Day's Low
Rs330.05
Volume
152,696
Avg. Vol
115,024
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs233.00

Chart for

About

Carborundum Universal Limited develops services and solutions for abrasives, electrominerals or ceramics. The Company's segments include Abrasives, Ceramics and Electrominerals. The Abrasives segment consists of bonded, coated, processed cloth, polymers, power tools and coolants. The operations are carried out through over 10... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs61,742.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 188.84
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about CRBR.NS

BRIEF-India's Carborundum Universal June-qtr consol profit down 3 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 417.7 million rupees versus 431 million rupees year ago

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Carborundum Universal March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 454 million rupees versus profit 298.4 million rupees year ago

09 May 2017
» More CRBR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates