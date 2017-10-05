Edition:
India

CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,389.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-36.00 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs1,425.65
Open
Rs1,417.50
Day's High
Rs1,444.00
Day's Low
Rs1,386.40
Volume
68,341
Avg. Vol
51,598
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Chart for

About

CARE Ratings Limited, formerly Credit Analysis and Research Limited, is a credit rating agency. The Company is engaged in providing financial services other than securities dealing activities. The Company's segments include Ratings and related services, and Others. The Company's grading products include EQUIGRADE, MFI Grading,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs40,725.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29.46
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 2.03

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.81 14.09

Latest News about CREI.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 354.9 million rupees versus profit 304.8 million rupees year ago

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd

* Name of co shall be changed to Care Ratings Limited w.e.f. July 06, 2017

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago

16 May 2017
» More CREI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates