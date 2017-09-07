Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)
CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
24.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€24.58
€24.58
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
49,454
49,454
52-wk High
€27.00
€27.00
52-wk Low
€12.80
€12.80
About
Chargeurs SA, also known as Chargeurs, is a France-based company active in the area of textiles. The Company manufactures fabrics and garment interlinings for the apparel industry. It operates in three business segments: Temporary surface protection, through Chargeurs Protective Films, primarily in the building materials... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€606.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.33
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|2.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Chargeurs H1 EBITDA rises to 29.1 million euros
* H1 EBITDA EUR 29.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Chargeurs acquires OMMA
* CO TO ACQUIRE ITALIAN COMPANY OMMA, WHICH SPECIALIZES IN MANUFACTURE OF APPLICATION, LAMINATING, GLUING AND COATING MACHINES Source text: http://bit.ly/2vLLmQW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Chargeurs Olivier Buquen is promoted to group CFO
* OLIVIER BUQUEN IS PROMOTED TO GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Chargeurs successfully negotiates a new EURO PP for a total of 50 million euros
* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY NEGOTIATED A NEW EURO PP RAISING A TOTAL OF €50 MILLION WITH A MAXIMUM MATURITY OF 10 YEARS
BRIEF-Chargeurs announces final dividend and reinvestment procedure
* Announces on Monday final payment of the final dividend of 0.35 euro ($0.3809) per share on May 30, 2017