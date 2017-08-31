Edition:
India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)

CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

222.15INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.80 (+2.68%)
Prev Close
Rs216.35
Open
Rs216.00
Day's High
Rs226.55
Day's Low
Rs216.00
Volume
1,351,258
Avg. Vol
653,849
52-wk High
Rs246.00
52-wk Low
Rs135.25

Chart for

About

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited manufactures and markets a range of consumer products. The Company's main products/services include lighting products (luminaries and light sources) and electrical consumer durables (fan and appliances and pumps). It operates through two segments: Lighting Products and Electrical... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs139,733.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 626.75
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29,057.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.98 10.90
ROE: -- 6.70 14.09

Latest News about CROP.NS

BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says news item on Surya Roshni deal is "factually incorrect"

* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited clarifies on news item on co eyeing controlling stake in Surya Roshni

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals June-qtr profit falls about 14 pct

July 27 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

27 Jul 2017
» More CROP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates