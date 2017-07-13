Edition:
India

Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

CRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,000.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,000.00
Open
1,000.00
Day's High
1,035.00
Day's Low
998.00
Volume
4,020
Avg. Vol
130,853
52-wk High
1,085.00
52-wk Low
851.00

Chart for

About

Capital & Regional plc is a specialist real estate investment trust with a portfolio of in-town community shopping centers. The Company’s segments are Wholly-owned assets, Other UK Shopping Centres, Snozone and Group/Central. The Wholly-owned assets and Other UK Shopping Centres segments engage in the rental of investment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): £393.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 714.78
Dividend: 1.73
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about CRPJ.J

BRIEF-Capital & Regional says LFL passing rent was 53.9 mln at June 30

* Like-For-Like passing rent was 53.9 mln stg at 30 June 2017, up 0.9 mln stg or 1.7 pct from 31 December 2016

13 Jul 2017
» More CRPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates