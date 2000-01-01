CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)
CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,774.90INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-40.10 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,815.00
Open
Rs1,805.00
Day's High
Rs1,823.00
Day's Low
Rs1,766.00
Volume
33,286
Avg. Vol
19,734
52-wk High
Rs2,334.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,766.00
About
CRISIL Limited is an India-based analytical company. The Company is a provider of ratings, data and research, analytics and solutions. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Research and Advisory. The Ratings segment offers rating services, which include credit ratings for corporates, banks, bank loans, small and medium... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs127,393.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|71.63
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|1.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.81
|14.09