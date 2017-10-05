Cisco nears deal to acquire BroadSoft: source SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc , the world’s largest networking gear manufacturer, is nearing a deal to buy U.S. telecommunications software firm BroadSoft Inc for close to $2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

BRIEF-TIBCO acquires data virtualization business from Cisco * Tibco Software Inc - ‍has entered into an agreement to acquire cisco's data virtualization business​ Source text for Eikon:

BRIEF-Telenor and Cisco to launch cloud solutions platform for mobile operators * Telenor Group and Cisco announces their support to launch "WorkingGroupTwo" (wg2), a new business entity that will offer mobile operators a cloud solutions platform designed to increase product innovation

MessageBird in biggest early-stage funding for European software firm AMSTERDAM/LONDON Dutch start-up messaging company MessageBird has landed $60 million in first-round funding, the largest ever early-stage venture capital investment into a European software company.

Cisco's Executive Chairman Chambers not to seek re-election Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday that Executive Chairman John Chambers would not seek re-election after his term expires in December.

