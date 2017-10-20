Edition:
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG (CSMG3.SA)

CSMG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

41.93BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 41.93
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
551,457
52-wk High
R$ 55.47
52-wk Low
R$ 28.57

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG, formerly Companhia Mineira de Agua e Esgoto - Comag, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the water supply and sanitation services. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Water services, Sewage services and Sale of products. The Water services... (more)

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 5,523.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 126.75
Dividend: 0.31
Yield (%): 2.54

