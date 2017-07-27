Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)
752.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$752.11
--
--
--
--
37,231
$755.55
$575.22
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$15,033.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.19
|Dividend:
|1.22
|Yield (%):
|0.69
Financials
BRIEF-Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41
* Constellation Software Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend
BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software
* Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software
BRIEF-Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software
* Pinkroccade Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of constellation software's TSS group, enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software
BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement
* Constellation Software - TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility
BRIEF-Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group
* Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group, a business unit of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, for provision of a comprehensive intelligent transportation system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|CREO CO., LTD. (9698.T)
|¥547
|0.00
|International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N)
|$162.07
|+1.17
|Intuit Inc. (INTU.OQ)
|$147.97
|--
|Accenture Plc (ACN.N)
|$139.49
|+0.87
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ)
|$78.81
|--
|Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N)
|$49.25
|-0.10
|EMC Corporation (EMC.N)
|--
|--