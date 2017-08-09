BRIEF-City Union Bank Q1 NIM 4.47 pct‍​ * Says qtrly net interest margin increased to 4.47 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vEiFta Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's City Union Bank June-qtr net profit up about 13 pct * June quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's City Union Bank seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kamakodi as CEO * Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO

BRIEF-City Union Bank approves raising 5 bln rupees via QIP‍​ * Says approves raising 5 billion rupees via QIP‍​

BRIEF-City Union Bank to consider raising capital * Says to consider raising capital

BRIEF-City Union Bank March-qtr profit up about 15 pct * March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year