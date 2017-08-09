Edition:
City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)

CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs157.60
Open
Rs156.15
Day's High
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs155.60
Volume
377,525
Avg. Vol
513,620
52-wk High
Rs186.04
52-wk Low
Rs115.54

Chart for

About

City Union Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. It offers personal banking, corporate banking and non-resident Indian banking services. Its online banking services include utility bill payments, mobile banking,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs108,710.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 663.47
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about CTBK.NS

BRIEF-City Union Bank Q1 NIM 4.47 pct‍​

* Says qtrly net interest margin increased to 4.47 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vEiFta Further company coverage:

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's City Union Bank June-qtr net profit up about 13 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's City Union Bank seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kamakodi as CEO

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-City Union Bank approves raising 5 bln rupees via QIP‍​

* Says approves raising 5 billion rupees via QIP‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-City Union Bank to consider raising capital

* Says to consider raising capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tBJclP) Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-City Union Bank March-qtr profit up about 15 pct

* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year

29 May 2017

BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO

* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:

28 Apr 2017
