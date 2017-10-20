City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI)
12.65SGD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.30 (-2.32%)
$12.95
$12.93
$12.93
$12.54
2,666,300
2,009,655
$13.30
$8.03
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,547.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|909.30
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
M&C Hotels directors defend bid in face of investor unrest
* Independent non-execs say they rejected two lower CDL offers
Two investors join rebellion against $2.4 billion M&C hotels takeover
LONDON Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL) , its majority shareholder.
Two investors join rebellion against $2.4 bln M&C hotels takeover
LONDON, Oct 18 Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL) , its majority shareholder.
UPDATE 2-Singapore developer bids for full control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
* CDL offers to buy remaining M&C stake for 552.5 p/shr in cash
CORRECTED-Singapore's City Developments offers to buy M&C
Oct 9 Singapore's City Developments has offered to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels it did not own in a deal that values the UK-listed hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).
BRIEF-City Developments request for trading halt
* Request for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-City Developments announces resignation of CEO
* Promotes Sherman Kwek, currently deputy CEO, to be CEO-designate of company effective from 11 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-City Developments posts qtrly revenue S$854.1 million
* Qtrly profit attributable S$109.9 million versus S$ 133.8 million