City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI)

CTDM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

12.65SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.30 (-2.32%)
Prev Close
$12.95
Open
$12.93
Day's High
$12.93
Day's Low
$12.54
Volume
2,666,300
Avg. Vol
2,009,655
52-wk High
$13.30
52-wk Low
$8.03

About

City Developments Limited is a real estate operating company with its presence spanning approximately 100 locations in over 30 countries. The principal activities of the Company are those of a property developer and owner, and investment holding. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are those of property developers and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,547.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 909.30
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.03

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about CTDM.SI

M&C Hotels directors defend bid in face of investor unrest

* Independent non-execs say they rejected two lower CDL offers

20 Oct 2017

Two investors join rebellion against $2.4 billion M&C hotels takeover

LONDON Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL) , its majority shareholder.

19 Oct 2017

Two investors join rebellion against $2.4 bln M&C hotels takeover

LONDON, Oct 18 Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL) , its majority shareholder.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Singapore developer bids for full control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

* CDL offers to buy remaining M&C stake for 552.5 p/shr in cash

09 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Singapore's City Developments offers to buy M&C

Oct 9 Singapore's City Developments has offered to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels it did not own in a deal that values the UK-listed hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-City Developments request for trading halt

* Request for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-City Developments announces resignation of CEO

* Promotes Sherman Kwek, currently deputy CEO, to be CEO-designate of company effective from 11 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-City Developments posts qtrly revenue S$854.1 million

* Qtrly profit attributable S$109.9 million versus S$ 133.8 million

11 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates