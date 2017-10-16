UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets * GKN suffers broker downgrades (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Miners provide foundation for FTSE while Convatec plummets LONDON, Oct 16 Medical device firm Convatec was bruised in early deals after a profit warning, but failed to drag down the broader FTSE share index as mining companies cemented British stocks.

UPDATE 2-Britain's ConvaTec slashes revenue growth outlook, shares slump * Supply issues to hurt full-year revenue growth, margins (Adds share movement, analyst and company comments)

UPDATE 2-ConvaTec profit misses, CFO quits; shares plunge Aug 3 Medical technology company ConvaTec on Thursday posted lower first-half profit that fell short of expectations as expenses rose, sending its shares down more than 10 percent.

BRIEF-CONVATEC confirms guidance for the full year * MARGIN IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE - 40 BASIS POINTS (BPS) PERFORMANCE BENEFIT IN H1

BRIEF-Convatec to buy Woodbury from MTS Health Investors for 120.5 mln stg * Has agreed to buy Woodbury Holdings for enterprise value of 120.5 million pounds

European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs LONDON European shares extended their fall on Tuesday, with healthcare stocks particularly weak, as a diplomatic spat in the Middle East weakened appetite for risky assets across the board.