Becle SA de CV (CUERVO.MX)

CUERVO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

29.89MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$29.90
Open
$29.88
Day's High
$30.11
Day's Low
$29.13
Volume
1,379,565
Avg. Vol
3,064,178
52-wk High
$37.00
52-wk Low
$28.66

Chart for

About

Becle SA de CV, formerly JB y Compania SA de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the beverages industry. The Company focuses on the production, bottling, trade and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its offer includes various types of tequila, distributed under the Jose Cuervo brand name. The Company sells gold and silver... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $109,803.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,654.04
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates