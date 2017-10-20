Becle SA de CV (CUERVO.MX)
CUERVO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
29.89MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$29.90
Open
$29.88
Day's High
$30.11
Day's Low
$29.13
Volume
1,379,565
Avg. Vol
3,064,178
52-wk High
$37.00
52-wk Low
$28.66
About
Becle SA de CV, formerly JB y Compania SA de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the beverages industry. The Company focuses on the production, bottling, trade and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its offer includes various types of tequila, distributed under the Jose Cuervo brand name. The Company sells gold and silver... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$109,803.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,654.04
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--