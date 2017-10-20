Edition:
India

Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV (CULTIBAB.MX)

CULTIBAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

16.04MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$16.04
Open
$16.04
Day's High
$16.04
Day's Low
$16.04
Volume
401
Avg. Vol
207,987
52-wk High
$21.29
52-wk Low
$15.39

Chart for

About

Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV (Cultiba) is a Mexico-based holding company principally engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the beverages industry. The Company has license from Pepsi-Co Inc to produce, distribute and sell mainly the Pepsi Cola, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Kas, Gatorade, Lipton, Be Light, Mountain Dew and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,230.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 635.41
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 0.93

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates