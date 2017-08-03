Edition:
Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)

CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

898.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.60 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs891.60
Open
Rs891.60
Day's High
Rs901.90
Day's Low
Rs887.45
Volume
265,688
Avg. Vol
282,571
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55

About

Cummins India Limited is a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, generator sets and related services. The Company operates through two segments: Engines and Lubes. Its three businesses include Engine Business, Power Systems Business and Distribution Business. The Engine Business manufactures and markets diesel and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs252,432.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 277.20
Dividend: 9.00
Yield (%): 1.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about CUMM.NS

BRIEF-Cummins India June-qtr profit up about 23 pct

* June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year

03 Aug 2017

BUZZ-Cummins India slumps 10 pct on weak March-qtr results

** Engine maker Cummins India Ltd falls as much as 10.3 pct, its biggest intra-day drop since May 26, 2016

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Cummins India March-qtr profit falls about 5 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees

18 May 2017
