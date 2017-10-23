Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)
CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
840.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
845.00
Open
830.00
Day's High
845.00
Day's Low
811.00
Volume
670,785
Avg. Vol
911,740
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00
About
Capevin Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The Company holds interest in Distell Group Limited (Distell), which is held through its interest in Remgro-Capevin Investments Proprietary Limited. Distell mainly manufactures, distributes and markets wine, spirits and alcoholic fruit beverages.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R7,340.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|880.10
|Dividend:
|13.60
|Yield (%):
|3.26