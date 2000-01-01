Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWCG.DE)
CWCG.DE on Xetra
80.00EUR
5:21pm IST
80.00EUR
5:21pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.47 (-0.58%)
€-0.47 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
€80.47
€80.47
Open
€80.13
€80.13
Day's High
€80.43
€80.43
Day's Low
€79.87
€79.87
Volume
7,661
7,661
Avg. Vol
14,927
14,927
52-wk High
€90.81
€90.81
52-wk Low
€70.69
€70.69
About
Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the photo processing services. The Company provides photofinishing and online print services. Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA supplies both the over-the-counter trade and the Internet trade with photos and digital products. The Company’s activities are divided into three... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€595.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7.40
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|2.24