Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)

CWD.L on London Stock Exchange

122.75GBp
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.25 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
124.00
Open
123.25
Day's High
123.25
Day's Low
122.00
Volume
19,311
Avg. Vol
442,168
52-wk High
231.97
52-wk Low
105.25

About

Countrywide plc is an integrated, full service residential estate agency and property services company in the United Kingdom. The Company offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services, and has a presence in areas and property types which are promoted through locally respected brands.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £278.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.93
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about CWD.L

BRIEF-Countrywide ‍announces a new organisation structure

* ‍ANNOUNCES A NEW ORGANISATION STRUCTURE, UNDER WHICH ALISON PLATT, CEO, WILL FOCUS ON SALES, LETTINGS, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND COMMERCIAL​

18 Aug 2017

MBS trustees score wipeout win in first trial of noteholder claims

Big banks facing billions in dollars in claims by mortgage-backed securities investors who allege the banks failed to live up to their obligations as MBS trustees can breathe a little easier today. On Friday, Judge Steven Martin of the Court of Common Pleas in Hamilton County, Ohio, delivered a complete defense win to MBS trustee Bank of New York Mellon in the first noteholder case to go to trial.

08 Aug 2017

Countrywide shares crash to record low after profit falls 98 pct

July 27 Countrywide Plc shares plummeted to a record low after the property services group reported a 98 percent fall in first-half profit as demand was tempered by a higher property tax, and uncertainty following the general election and the Brexit vote.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend

* H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Countrywide says ‍CFO Jim Clarke to step down

* ‍Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017​

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Countrywide posts q1 total group income 162 mln stg

* Total group income for quarter was £162m compared to £187m in same period in 2016, in line with our expectations.

27 Apr 2017
