Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)

CWK.L on London Stock Exchange

3,037.00GBp
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
3,043.00
Open
3,034.00
Day's High
3,039.00
Day's Low
3,026.00
Volume
1,318
Avg. Vol
60,086
52-wk High
3,092.00
52-wk Low
2,092.35

Cranswick plc is a supplier of food products. The Company operates through Foods segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and supply of food products to the United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other food producers. The Company provides a range of pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, cooked poultry,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,543.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.90
Dividend: 31.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about CWK.L

Exclusive - Aston Martin electric car goes limited edition after LeEco exit

PARIS/DETROIT British sports car maker Aston Martin has scaled back production plans for its first electric model after cash-strapped investment partner LeEco pulled out of the project, Chief Executive Andy Palmer told Reuters on Monday.

27 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Meat supplier Cranswick to boost investments amid rising input costs

May 23 British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said it expects to spend 50 percent more this year as it boosts investments in its meat processing plants to counter a surge in input prices.

23 May 2017

Cranswick full-year profit grows on strong overseas demand

May 23 British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said full-year profit rose 17.2 percent, helped by a significant growth in exports and robust demand across a number of its products.

23 May 2017
