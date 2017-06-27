Exclusive - Aston Martin electric car goes limited edition after LeEco exit PARIS/DETROIT British sports car maker Aston Martin has scaled back production plans for its first electric model after cash-strapped investment partner LeEco pulled out of the project, Chief Executive Andy Palmer told Reuters on Monday.

