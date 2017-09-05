Edition:
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX.TO)

CWX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.49
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
125,971
52-wk High
$6.85
52-wk Low
$5.23

About

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd is a Canada-based wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products, and provider of wood pressure treating services in Canada and the Western United States. The Company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail... (more)

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): $425.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 67.83
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 8.92

BRIEF-CanWel announces $100 mln acquisition of Hawaiian building products company, concurrent $50 mln bought deal equity financing

* Canwel announces $100 million acquisition of leading Hawaiian building products company and concurrent $50 million bought deal equity financing

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials Q2 EBITDA C$20.5 million

* Canwel Building Materials announces second quarter 2017 financial results

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials reports Q1 revenue of C$223 mln

* Canwel Building Materials announces first quarter 2017 financial results

10 May 2017
