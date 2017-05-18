Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)
CYB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
46.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$46.99
$46.99
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,012
4,012
52-wk High
$49.47
$49.47
52-wk Low
$34.00
$34.00
About
Cymbria Corporation (the Fund) is a Canada-based non-redeemable investment fund. The Fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation primarily through a concentrated portfolio of global equities and an investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. (EdgePoint), which offers mutual... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$677.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.41
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.