CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)

CYBGC.L on London Stock Exchange

312.40GBp
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
313.90
Open
312.80
Day's High
313.10
Day's Low
309.90
Volume
153,470
Avg. Vol
1,413,051
52-wk High
313.10
52-wk Low
257.10

Chart for

About

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited's Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,672.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 883.61
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about CYBGC.L

Fitch Affirms CYBG and Clydesdale Bank at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Clydesdale Bank Plc and its parent CYBG PLC, at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the entities' Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bbb+'. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to Clydesdale Bank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Euro

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Lender CYBG says on track for full-year results

Aug 1 CYBG Plc, the lender spun off from National Australia Bank, reported a 2.3 percent rise in net interest income for the nine months to June and said it expects to meet its full-year expectations.

01 Aug 2017

Fitch Assigns CYBG's Senior Debt 'BBB+' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CYBG PLC's (BBB+/Stable/F2) issue of GBP300 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The notes are being issued under CYBG's GBP10 billion global medium term note (GMTN) programme. The final rating was assigned following the receipt of final documentation of the debt issuance and is the same as the expected rating assigned on 13 June 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS SEN

20 Jun 2017

Fitch Rates CYBG PLC's Senior Debt 'BBB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CYBG PLC's (BBB+/Stable/F2) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under CYBG's GBP10 billion global medium term note (GMTN) programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The notes are rated in line with CYBG's I

13 Jun 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

17 May 2017

Lender CYBG reports higher first-half profit

May 16 CYBG Plc, the lender spun off from National Australia Bank, posted on Tuesday a 15 percent rise in first-half underlying profit and said it remained on track to deliver in line with guidance for the year.

16 May 2017

BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit

* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016

16 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates