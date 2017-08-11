Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts larger-than-expected net loss SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 141 million reais ($44 million) in the second quarter, compared with net income of 45 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hits two-month high on bets of corporate inflows By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 20 The Brazilian real strengthened to a two-month high on Thursday as traders bet on stronger capital inflows in coming weeks amid a batch of corporate listings. Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA priced Brazil's largest initial public offering in four years earlier this week, totaling 5.12 billion reais ($1.64 billion). Traders say demand is strong for an offering of Brazilian depositary receipts in Colombia-based pharmaceutical firm Grupo

BRIEF-Cyrela to allocate 130 mln reais for reconstruction of resort, compensations * SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CONDOMINIUM OWNERS OF GRAND PARC RESIDENTIAL RESORT TO RECONSTRUCT DAMAGED EXTERNAL LEISURE AREA AND TO PAY COMPENSATIONS, WHICH WILL COST ABOUT 130 MILLION REAIS OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS