Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)

DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

316.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs318.55
Open
Rs317.75
Day's High
Rs320.00
Day's Low
Rs316.10
Volume
699,567
Avg. Vol
1,151,165
52-wk High
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15

About

Dabur India Limited is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company operates in various product categories, such as hair care, oral care, healthcare, skin care, home care and foods. Its business units include Consumer Care Business, Foods Business and International Business. The Consumer Care Business unit includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs556,728.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,761.52
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about DABU.NS

BRIEF-Dabur India says its unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved

* Says co's unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and liquidation is under process

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dabur India says June sales plunged due to de-stocking ahead of GST launch‍​

* Says sales plunged in june across all consumer categories due to de-stocking ahead of gst launch‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary

* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary

17 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates