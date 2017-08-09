Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)
DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
316.80INR
23 Oct 2017
316.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.55%)
Rs-1.75 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs318.55
Rs318.55
Open
Rs317.75
Rs317.75
Day's High
Rs320.00
Rs320.00
Day's Low
Rs316.10
Rs316.10
Volume
699,567
699,567
Avg. Vol
1,151,165
1,151,165
52-wk High
Rs328.30
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15
Rs259.15
About
Dabur India Limited is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company operates in various product categories, such as hair care, oral care, healthcare, skin care, home care and foods. Its business units include Consumer Care Business, Foods Business and International Business. The Consumer Care Business unit includes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs556,728.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,761.52
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-Dabur India says its unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved
* Says co's unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and liquidation is under process
BRIEF-Dabur India says June sales plunged due to de-stocking ahead of GST launch
* Says sales plunged in june across all consumer categories due to de-stocking ahead of gst launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary