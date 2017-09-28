Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)
DALA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,733.55INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Dalmia Bharat Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company operates as a cement manufacturing company. The Company's segments include Own Manufactured Cement, Refractory, Management Services and Others. The Company's brands include Dalmia DSP, Dalmia, Dalmia Ultra, Dalmia Super Roof, Vajram and Konark. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|21.96
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|9.47
|ROE:
|11.24
BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities to extent of 30 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of further securities to extent of 30 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 30 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share
BRIEF-India's Dalmia Bharat March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago