BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities to extent of 30 bln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod for issue of further securities to extent of 30 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 30 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 30 billion rupees

BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises * Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share