Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

304.70INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs17.10 (+5.95%)
Prev Close
Rs287.60
Open
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs311.40
Day's Low
Rs289.25
Volume
960,443
Avg. Vol
583,438
52-wk High
Rs311.40
52-wk Low
Rs94.70

About

Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited is an integrated sugarcane processing company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, power and chemicals. The Company operates in three segments: Sugar, Distillery and Co-generation. It engages in sugar manufacturing operations, as well as power generation and ethanol... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.93
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs18,376.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 66.39
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 1.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about DAMS.NS

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director

30 Aug 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 30

Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd Proposed CP (C

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as managing director of the company

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills invests 2 mln rupees in Ehaat Ltd

* Says ‍holds entire 3.8 million equity shares of INR 10 each in Ehaat Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates