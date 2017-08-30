BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 30 Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd Proposed CP (C

BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD * Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as managing director of the company