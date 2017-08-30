Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)
About
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 30
Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd Proposed CP (C
BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as managing director of the company
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills invests 2 mln rupees in Ehaat Ltd
* Says holds entire 3.8 million equity shares of INR 10 each in Ehaat Limited