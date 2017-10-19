Danone SA (DANO.PA)
70.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€70.29
--
--
--
--
1,639,310
€72.00
€57.66
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€45,822.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|670.71
|Dividend:
|1.70
|Yield (%):
|2.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
Nestle speeds up overhaul to counter slowest growth in decades
ZURICH Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food group, is doubling spending on its restructuring this year to up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) to cope with its weakest sales growth in more than two decades. | Video
UPDATE 3-Nestle speeds up overhaul to counter slowest growth in decades
* Shares down 0.8 pct (Adds CEO, CFO comments, updates shares, rewrites throughout)
RPT-UPDATE 2-Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down
PARIS, Oct 18 Danone veteran Franck Riboud is stepping down as chairman, with Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber taking on both top roles in a move the French group said would ensure continuity in its strategy of focusing on the health-food sector.
UPDATE 2-Danone CEO assumes dual leadership role as chairman Riboud steps down
* Danone to maintain focus on 2020 targets -Faber (Adds Danone statement and quotes, detail and context)
Danone CEO Faber to also become chairman, replacing Riboud
PARIS, Oct 18 French food group Danone said chief executive Emmanuel Faber would also take on the role of chairman, replacing Franck Riboud who is stepping down from that position.
Danone board to meet Wednesday over management issues -source
PARIS, Oct 18 Danone's board will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss senior management issues, said a source close to the matter who declined to give further details, amid media reports that its chairman will stand down.
UPDATE 3-China's appetite for baby food gives Danone a growth spurt
* Le Monde says Riboud to stand down as chairman (Adds context on possible departure of Chairman Riboud, analysts)
Danone Q3 sales accelerate on stronger Chinese demand for baby food and water products
PARIS, Oct 17 French food group Danone said on Tuesday that underlying sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, led by a strong recovery in demand for infant food formula and water products in China.
MIDEAST STOCKS-Drake & Scull leads Dubai index up, Qatar continues slide
DUBAI, Oct 8 Construction firm Drake & Scull led a rise in Dubai's stock market index in early trade on Sunday while Qatar's continued dropping to fresh five-year lows, weighed on by the sanctions imposed on Doha by other Arab states.
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may move sideways, U.S. sanctions news boost Sudatel
DUBAI, Oct 8 Gulf stock markets look set to move sideways on Sunday in the absence of major new factors, although Abu Dhabi-listed Sudatel Telecom could get a boost from news that the United States lifted economic sanctions against Sudan.