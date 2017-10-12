Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)
BRIEF-Dassault Systemes starts cash tender offer for shares of EXA for price of $24.25/shr
* COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF EXA CORPORATION FOR PRICE OF $24.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Scania and Dassault Systèmes partner for future innovation and deployment of 3DEXPERIENCE platform
* SCANIA AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PARTNER FOR FUTURE INNOVATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Exa - co obligated to pay Dassault termination fee of $12 mln
* Exa- related to termination of Dassault Systemes merger, under certain circumstances, co obligated to pay dassault termination fee, $12 million- SEC filing
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28
Sept 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal
PARIS French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.
BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to acquire Exa corporation
* SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS-BASED EXA.
BRIEF-Dassault Systèmes partners with SIE
* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES AND SIE PARTNER TO SIMPLIFY THE CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT CABIN COMPLETION PROCESS
BRIEF-Chevron selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform
* CHEVRON SELECTS DASSAULT SYSTÈMES’ 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE NEW LUBRICANT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)