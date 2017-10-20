German stocks - Factors to watch on October 20 FRANKFURT, Oct 20 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

Deutsche Boerse CEO discussed merger with FinMin before share purchase: document FRANKFURT The head of Deutsche Boerse met with the German government to discuss a possible merger with London Stock Exchange before he made a share purchase that sparked an insider trading investigation, according to excerpts of a document reviewed by Reuters.

UPDATE 2-Deutsche Boerse steps up clearing fight with London ahead of Brexit * Members to get share of profits, say in how Eurex run (Adds LSE, Hesse finance minister, more detail)

Deutsche Boerse steps up clearing fight with London ahead of Brexit LONDON, Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse has introduced a profit-sharing scheme to wrest volumes from the London Stock Exchange as banks face uncertainty over cross-border markets ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.

UPDATE 1-Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger * All-share merger to create $80 bln company (Adds Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger, paragraphs 6-7)

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse acquires minority stake in Trifacta​ * ‍ACQUIRED A MINORITY STAKE​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6jTbR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BaFin critical of Deutsche Boerse insider trading settlement: source FRANKFURT Germany's financial regulator BaFin has taken a critical view of a settlement between Deutsche Boerse and Frankfurt prosecutors to clear up a months-long insider trading case, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.