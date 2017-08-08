Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBANn.DE)
43.85EUR
5:21pm IST
€-0.17 (-0.39%)
€44.03
€44.00
€44.24
€43.78
6,999
26,466
€46.76
€29.46
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€697.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.04
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|2.59
Financials
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs Q3 net result turns to profit of 34.5 million euros
* 9-MTH NET PROFIT OF 78.6 MLN EUROS VS 26.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in duagon AG
* INVESTS IN DUAGON AG, A PROVIDER OF NETWORK COMPONENTS FOR DATA COMMUNICATION IN RAIL VEHICLES BASED IN THE SWISS DIETIKON REGION
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sells stake in ProXES
* A FURTHER POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sells participation in student aid
* CONTRACTING PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text - http://bit.ly/2qLKMo9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests interest in Formel D
* POSITIVE VALUE CONTRIBUTION TO DBAG’S NET INCOME IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sees net income for 2016/2017 of at least some 56 mln euros
* Will presumably complete FY 2016/2017 posting net income which will significantly exceed, meaning by more than 20 percent, that of preceding year determined on a comparable basis, which had amounted to 46.3 million euros ($50.51 million)
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests investment in Romaco Group
* Initially divest three quarters of its shares in this company to a strategic buyer
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in Vitronet Projekte GmbH
* Execution of the purchase contract is scheduled for May 2017; it still requires the approval of the cartel authorities