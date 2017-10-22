Edition:
India

Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)

DBKGn.DE on Xetra

14.28EUR
4:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
€14.40
Open
€14.38
Day's High
€14.41
Day's Low
€14.20
Volume
3,655,817
Avg. Vol
12,921,982
52-wk High
€17.82
52-wk Low
€10.71

Chart for

About

Deutsche Bank AG is a bank and holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of investment, financial and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities and institutional clients. It operates through six divisions: Global Markets, which offers financial products, including trading and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): €30,422.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,066.77
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 1.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about DBKGn.DE

Deutsche Bank hires Asia tech investment banking head from StanC

HONG KONG, Oct 23 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Neel Laungani as its new head of technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) investment banking for Asia Pacific from Standard Chartered, betting on a surge in acquisition and capital market activities.

12:59pm IST

Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.

22 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

* Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

20 Oct 2017

Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO: sources

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank has asked banks to pitch for work on an initial public offering (IPO) of its asset management business that could raise around 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources

* IPO could value unit at 8 bln euros (Adds background, details)

17 Oct 2017

Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Deutsche Bank has asked banks to pitch for roles the planned 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) initial public offering of its asset management business, two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

MOVES-Huchro heads to Deutsche for credit trading

LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Paul Huchro has been made global head of investment grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank. He was previously head of US flow credit trading at Goldman Sachs from 2010 to 2016. He will also head up high yield credit trading in the US and Europe.

13 Oct 2017

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 million to settle Libor claims

Citigroup Inc , Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

13 Oct 2017

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 mln to settle Libor claims

Oct 12 Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

13 Oct 2017

Fitch Downgrades Deutsche Bank Taipei's TWD Bonds to 'AA-(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the National Long-Term Rating on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) outstanding TWD1 billion senior unsecured notes due October 2019 to 'AA-(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. This follows the downgrade of Deutsche Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on 28 September 2017 to 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook from 'A-' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch does not place an Outlook on debt is

11 Oct 2017
» More DBKGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates