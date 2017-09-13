Edition:
Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

DC.L on London Stock Exchange

182.80GBp
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.20 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
185.00
Open
184.20
Day's High
184.20
Day's Low
180.90
Volume
1,431,484
Avg. Vol
7,474,805
52-wk High
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40

Dixons Carphone plc (Dixons Carphone) is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. The Company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe and Connected World Services (CWS). Dixons Carphone offers a range of electrical and mobile products, connectivity and expert after-sales... (more)

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,287.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,158.03
Dividend: 7.75
Yield (%): --

UPDATE 1-Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss

LONDON, Sept 13 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

13 Sep 2017

'Asleep on the job': Dixons Carphone comes under fire from shareholders

LONDON Private shareholders in Dixons Carphone berated the UK-based electricals and mobile phone retailer's board at its annual meeting on Thursday over a recent profit warning and a share price which has more than halved over the last year.

07 Sep 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 29

Aug 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

29 Aug 2017

Cyclicals boost European shares while Dixons Carphone plummets

LONDON Gains by cyclical sectors helped push European stocks higher on Thursday while heavy losses in Dixons Carphone after a profit warning dominated trading.

24 Aug 2017

Dixons Carphone shares plunge 30 percent after handset sales falter

LONDON Shares in Britain's Dixons Carphone dived as much as 30 percent after the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming tougher conditions in the mobile market as customers keep their handsets longer. | Video

24 Aug 2017

Breakingviews - Dixons double whammy is surprise that wasn’t

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dixons Carphone’s double whammy is a lesson in the dangers of misplaced confidence in forecasting. The UK electronics retailer’s shares fell 30 percent on Thursday after it said profit for the year would be much lower than anticipated. But the main culprits for the lower guidance were known risks.

24 Aug 2017

