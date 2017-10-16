DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)
182.40INR
3:43pm IST
Rs4.20 (+2.36%)
Rs178.20
Rs179.00
Rs183.00
Rs177.05
1,962,464
1,912,017
Rs213.00
Rs100.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs57,153.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|307.77
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct
* Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth" Source text - http://bit.ly/2if7XEv Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's DCB Bank Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 589 million rupees versus net profit of 484.9 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's DCB Bank revises overnight MCLR to 8.35 pct w.e.f July 18
* Says revises overnight MCLR to 8.35 percent w.e.f July 18 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u3Vghm) Further company coverage:
TABLE-DCB Bank Q1 net profit rises y/y
July 15 DCB Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in million rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 652.2 470.3 Net NPA (%) 0.92 0.87 Source text: http://bit.ly/2tU8yyP NOTE: DCB is a private sector bank in India (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BRIEF-DCB Bank approves QIP issue price of 174 rupees per share
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 174 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2plaEDL Further company coverage:
Morning News Call - India, April 25
10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajeev Aggarwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief
DCB Bank launches share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
