DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)
DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
513.70INR
23 Oct 2017
513.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.60 (-2.21%)
Rs-11.60 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs525.30
Rs525.30
Open
Rs519.00
Rs519.00
Day's High
Rs527.95
Rs527.95
Day's Low
Rs503.60
Rs503.60
Volume
112,453
112,453
Avg. Vol
145,250
145,250
52-wk High
Rs536.20
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35
Rs196.35
About
DCM Shriram Limited is engaged in the business of fertilizer, sugar and caustic soda. The Company's segments include Fertilisers, which manufactures urea; Chloro-Vinyl, which manufactures poly-vinyl chloride, carbide and chlor alkali products; Shriram Farm solutions, which trades di-ammonium phosphate, muriate of potash, super... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-DCM Shriram approves setting up aluminium chloride business
* Says approved setting up aluminium chloride business ; to be commissioned by June 2018
BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram June-qtr consol profit up 40 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year ago
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 2
Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.