DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

513.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.60 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs525.30
Open
Rs519.00
Day's High
Rs527.95
Day's Low
Rs503.60
Volume
112,453
Avg. Vol
145,250
52-wk High
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35

DCM Shriram Limited is engaged in the business of fertilizer, sugar and caustic soda. The Company's segments include Fertilisers, which manufactures urea; Chloro-Vinyl, which manufactures poly-vinyl chloride, carbide and chlor alkali products; Shriram Farm solutions, which trades di-ammonium phosphate, muriate of potash, super... (more)

P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

BRIEF-DCM Shriram approves setting up aluminium chloride business

* Says approved setting up aluminium chloride business ; to be commissioned by June 2018

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram June-qtr consol profit up 40 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year ago

01 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 2

Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt

02 Jun 2017
