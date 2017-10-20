Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)
DCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,289.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited, formerly Dis-Chem Pharmacies Proprietary Limited, is a pharmacy company in South Africa. In addition to pharmaceutical products and services, its retail pharmacies also sell personal care and beauty, healthcare and nutrition and baby care products, as well as confectionary, dry grocery, household and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R24,942.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|860.08
|Dividend:
|7.35
|Yield (%):
|0.25
Financials
BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies reports HY adj HEPS of 46.8 cents/share
* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE 46.8 CENTS PER SHARE
BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies sees HY HEPS 34.8 pct-39.5 pct higher
* SEES HY HEPS OF BETWEEN 45.7C AND 47.3C, BEING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 34.8 PCT AND 39.5 PCT VERSUS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies sees FY HEPS to be between 72.6 cents and 75.7 cents
* Expects FY HEPS of between 72.6 cents and 75.7 cents, being a decrease of between 63% and 65% compared to corresponding period being 206 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)